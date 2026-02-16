Here’s how an under-16s social media ban might actually work
- Sir Keir Starmer has pledged a crackdown on children under 16 using smartphones in the UK, with a consultation on new social media protections set to launch in March.
- The government aims to ensure no online platform gets a "free pass" regarding children's safety, vowing to make Britain a leader in online safety legislation.
- Proposed measures include consulting on banning children from social media, restricting features like infinite scrolling, preventing VPN use for illicit content, and limiting interaction with online chatbots.
- Ministers plan to close legal loopholes allowing chatbots to create deepfake nude images and will introduce powers through new bills to swiftly adapt laws to changing online behaviours.
- Australia's recent ban on social media for under-16s, which includes significant fines for non-compliant platforms, is highlighted as a potential model, though it has faced criticism regarding privacy and effectiveness.
