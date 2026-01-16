Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police spent £16k on private jet extraditing TikTok influencer back to UK

Harrison Sullivan was repatriated to the UK last summer after avoiding police custody for nearly 12 months
Harrison Sullivan was repatriated to the UK last summer after avoiding police custody for nearly 12 months (PA Media)
  • Surrey Police spent £15,990 on a chartered flight to extradite TikTok influencer Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky, from Malaga Airport.
  • Sullivan was repatriated to the UK last summer after avoiding police custody for nearly 12 months following a dangerous driving incident in March 2024.
  • A judge at Staines Magistrates’ Court deemed the use of a private jet "not necessary or proportionate," rejecting a prosecution application for the full extradition expenses.
  • Surrey Police defended the decision, stating it was the "only viable option" based on a risk assessment by the National Crime Agency’s National Extradition Unit and was imperative for road safety.
  • The judge ordered Sullivan to pay £8,050.27 to Surrey Police and £9,270 to the Crown Prosecution Service, specifically deducting £10,000 from the police's requested costs related to the private jet.
