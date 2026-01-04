Hugh Bonneville slams Israel over NGO crackdown in Gaza
- British actor Hugh Bonneville has publicly condemned Israel's decision to revoke the credentials of 37 international NGOs working in Gaza.
- The organisations, including major humanitarian groups, lost their accreditation for failing to meet new Israeli requirements to disclose staff details.
- Israel states that this policy is aimed at addressing security concerns.
- Critics argue that the measure will severely hinder life-saving aid and jeopardise efforts to support civilians in a region facing dire conditions.
- Bonneville's remarks echo growing calls from international figures and governments for greater protection of humanitarian access and respect for aid independence.