Discovery sheds light on early human settlements
- Archaeologists have identified a previously unknown ancient human lineage in Argentina, providing new insights into the earliest settlements in South America.
- The discovery involved analysing DNA from the bones and teeth of 238 indigenous individuals, some up to 10,000 years old, from the central Southern Cone region.
- This new lineage emerged by 8,500 years ago and endured for over eight millennia, becoming the primary ancestral component in central Argentina.
- The group developed a diverse array of languages and cultures, later expanding south to become the dominant ancestry in the Pampas region.
- Researchers observed that this newly identified lineage largely remained isolated, with limited intermingling with other ancient groups in the area.