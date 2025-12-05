Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How patients were ‘abused for two-decades’ at group of children’s hospitals

Huntercombe Children’s Hospital
Huntercombe Children’s Hospital (Google Maps)
  • New court documents reveal fresh claims of inhumane, degrading and abusive treatment at Huntercombe Group Hospitals, affecting 53 former patients over two decades.
  • Allegations include a 12-year-old girl left wheelchair-bound and incontinent after force-feeding and restraint, along with claims of strip-searches, sexual abuse and over-medication.
  • Families are pursuing legal action for compensation against 35 psychiatrists who worked at the hospitals, with a judge approving the negligence claims to proceed.
  • The Children's Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza, described the allegations as 'shocking' and is calling for significant changes to the Mental Health Act.
  • At least three former patients involved in the claims have tragically taken their own lives, with their families attributing this to post-traumatic stress disorder from their hospital stays.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in