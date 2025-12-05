How patients were ‘abused for two-decades’ at group of children’s hospitals
- New court documents reveal fresh claims of inhumane, degrading and abusive treatment at Huntercombe Group Hospitals, affecting 53 former patients over two decades.
- Allegations include a 12-year-old girl left wheelchair-bound and incontinent after force-feeding and restraint, along with claims of strip-searches, sexual abuse and over-medication.
- Families are pursuing legal action for compensation against 35 psychiatrists who worked at the hospitals, with a judge approving the negligence claims to proceed.
- The Children's Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza, described the allegations as 'shocking' and is calling for significant changes to the Mental Health Act.
- At least three former patients involved in the claims have tragically taken their own lives, with their families attributing this to post-traumatic stress disorder from their hospital stays.