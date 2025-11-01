Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Two arrested after mass stabbing on busy train to London

Paramedics medical equipment is pictured in side a police cordon outside Huntingdon Station
Paramedics medical equipment is pictured in side a police cordon outside Huntingdon Station (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Two men have been arrested following a mass stabbing incident on an LNER train travelling from Doncaster to London King's Cross on Saturday evening.
  • Armed police responded to Huntingdon station, Cambridgeshire, after reports at 7:39 pm of multiple people being stabbed.
  • Witnesses described seeing a man with a large knife, with some passengers hiding in toilets and reporting 'blood everywhere' during the attack.
  • A number of people were taken to hospital, and the incident led to the closure of Huntingdon station and major disruption to LNER services.
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the incident 'deeply concerning,' and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood urged against speculation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in