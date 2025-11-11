Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huntingdon attack hero hits out at Ryanair

'Do you want to die?' Huntingdon survivor on coming face-to-face with knife man
  • Stephen Crean, a victim of a mass stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire, was denied a refund by Ryanair for a flight he missed due to his injuries.
  • Mr Crean, hailed a hero for confronting the attacker, sustained stab wounds to his hand, back, bottom, and head on 1 November, preventing him from flying to Austria on 5 November.
  • Ryanair stated its policy dictates all airfares are non-refundable if the flight operates and the passenger does not travel, advising passengers to purchase travel insurance.
  • Mr Crean described the airline's refusal as "sad and childish," arguing they should "grow up a bit and do something" given the circumstances.
  • Friends and football fans have criticised Ryanair's decision, with some calling for a boycott, while Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with the attack.
In full

