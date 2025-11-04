‘Incredibly brave’ train worker who fought off knifeman named for first time
- An LNER staff member, Samir Zitouni, is recovering in hospital after bravely protecting passengers during a mass stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire.
- LNER managing director David Horne praised Zitouni's "incredibly brave" actions, while his family expressed immense pride, calling him a hero.
- His family described him as a “hero” and added they have been “deeply touched by the outpouring of love and kindness shown to Sam, and by the many well wishes for his recovery”.
- Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following the attack on the LNER train to London King's Cross.
- Williams also faces an attempted murder charge for a separate incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station and is being investigated for three other knife incidents in Peterborough.