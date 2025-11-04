Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Incredibly brave’ train worker who fought off knifeman named for first time

‘Heroic’ rail worker ‘saved people’s lives’ trying to stop knife attack
  • An LNER staff member, Samir Zitouni, is recovering in hospital after bravely protecting passengers during a mass stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire.
  • LNER managing director David Horne praised Zitouni's "incredibly brave" actions, while his family expressed immense pride, calling him a hero.
  • His family described him as a “hero” and added they have been “deeply touched by the outpouring of love and kindness shown to Sam, and by the many well wishes for his recovery”.
  • Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following the attack on the LNER train to London King's Cross.
  • Williams also faces an attempted murder charge for a separate incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station and is being investigated for three other knife incidents in Peterborough.
