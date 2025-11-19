Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Suspect charged with new offences after Huntingdon train stabbing

Home Secretary addresses Commons after police refer themselves to watchdog over Huntingdon train stabbing suspect
  • Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with seven further offences following a high-speed train stabbing in Cambridgeshire earlier this month.
  • The new charges include the attempted murder of a 14-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man in Peterborough on 31 October.
  • Williams is also accused of attempted grievous bodily harm against another 22-year-old in Peterborough on the same day.
  • Further charges relate to affray and possession of a bladed article at Ritzy Barbers in Peterborough, and the theft of knives from an Asda in Stevenage.
  • He also faces a charge of assaulting a 31-year-old man on a train travelling between Hitchin and Biggleswade, with all these incidents occurring on 31 October.
