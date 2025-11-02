Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police confirm details of two men arrested after Huntingdon train stabbing

Investigators work on the LNER train where the stabbing took place
Investigators work on the LNER train where the stabbing took place (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)
  • Two British-born men are suspected of carrying out a knife attack on a high-speed train travelling from Doncaster to London King's Cross.
  • The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, is not believed to have been motivated by terrorism, according to police.
  • British Transport Police confirmed that two people remain in a life-threatening condition following the attack.
  • The suspects, aged 32 and 35, were arrested after the train was stopped at Huntingdon station.
  • One suspect is described as a black British national, and the other as a British national of Caribbean descent.
