Police confirm details of two men arrested after Huntingdon train stabbing
- Two British-born men are suspected of carrying out a knife attack on a high-speed train travelling from Doncaster to London King's Cross.
- The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, is not believed to have been motivated by terrorism, according to police.
- British Transport Police confirmed that two people remain in a life-threatening condition following the attack.
- The suspects, aged 32 and 35, were arrested after the train was stopped at Huntingdon station.
- One suspect is described as a black British national, and the other as a British national of Caribbean descent.