‘Heroic’ rail staff member fights for life after Huntingdon train stabbing
- Eleven people were injured, one critically, in a knife attack on a London-bound LNER train travelling from Doncaster, which made an emergency stop at Huntingdon station.
- A 32-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, while a second man detained was later released.
- British Transport Police stated there is "nothing to suggest" the incident is terror-related, despite an initial "Plato" declaration, and praised the heroic actions of a rail staff member who intervened.
- Passengers recounted terrifying experiences, hiding in toilets and barricading themselves, as a man with a large knife moved through the train.
- The King, Sir Keir Starmer, and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood condemned the attack, with increased police presence expected on trains and at stations for public reassurance.