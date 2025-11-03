Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Train attack hero ‘undoubtedly saved people’s lives’

‘Heroic’ rail worker ‘saved people’s lives’ trying to stop knife attack
  • Eleven people were injured, with one LNER rail staff member in a life-threatening condition, following a knife attack on a London-bound train.
  • The incident occurred shortly after the train departed Peterborough, leading to an emergency stop at Huntingdon station.
  • A 32-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.
  • British Transport Police confirmed there is no indication the attack is terror-related and praised the heroic actions of the injured staff member, which “undoubtedly saved people’s lives”.
  • Witnesses described hiding and barricading themselves during the rampage, which saw armed officers use a Taser to subdue the alleged attacker.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in