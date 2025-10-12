Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Five injured after out-of-control helicopter crashes into trees

Helicopter crash injures 5 in Huntington Beach
  • A helicopter crashed in Huntington Beach, Southern California, on Saturday afternoon, leading to five people being hospitalised.
  • Dramatic footage showed the aircraft losing control mid-air, spiralling before it crashed into palm trees and became wedged near a pedestrian bridge.
  • The injured include two individuals who were on board the helicopter and three people on the street, one of whom is a child.
  • The helicopter was reportedly linked to an annual 'Cars 'N Copters' fundraising event scheduled for Sunday.
  • The cause of the crash is currently unknown, with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board notified to investigate.
