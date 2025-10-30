Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hurricane Melissa’s trail of destruction as ‘catastrophic storm’ leaves dozens dead

Satellite imagery shows Jamaica before and after the devastation of Hurricane Melissa
  • Hurricane Melissa, a record-equalling Category 5 storm, has caused widespread devastation across the Caribbean, resulting in dozens of deaths and extensive damage to infrastructure and homes.
  • Jamaica has confirmed at least four fatalities, with the southwest coastal community of Black River designated 'ground zero' due to 90 per cent of roofs being destroyed and over 25,000 people in shelters.
  • Haiti reported at least 25 deaths and 18 missing, predominantly in the southern region, alongside significant home destruction and an urgent need for food aid for disabled residents.
  • Cuba successfully evacuated over 735,000 people, preventing any fatalities, though the storm inflicted considerable damage to infrastructure, homes, and agricultural plantations.
  • The hurricane, now a Category 2 storm, is moving towards the Bahamas and Bermuda, where hurricane warnings are still in effect, with potential for further strengthening before it weakens.
