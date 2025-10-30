Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Hurricane Melissa has impacted Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti

Aerial footage shows devastating extent of Hurricane Melissa's destruction
  • Hurricane Melissa caused widespread destruction and a double-digit death toll across Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba, leaving homes roofless and infrastructure damaged.
  • Haiti reported at least 25 fatalities and 18 people missing, with the southern coastal town of Petit-Goave severely impacted by flooding and collapsed homes.
  • In Cuba, the hurricane resulted in collapsed houses, blocked mountain roads, and roofs blown off buildings, with approximately 735,000 people seeking shelter.
  • Jamaica experienced at least eight deaths and over 25,000 people in shelters, with 77 percent of the island without power and main roads blocked by landslides.
  • The UK confirmed £2.5m in emergency funding for Jamaica following the storm, which made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane before weakening.
