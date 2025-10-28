Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mesmerising eye of Hurricane Melissa filmed by US Air Force crew

Hurricane Melissa tracked by storm hunters flying into its eye
  • Mesmerising footage of Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, was captured by a US Air Force Reserve crew on Monday.
  • The hurricane is predicted to be the strongest to hit Jamaica in 174 years.
  • At least seven people have died across the Caribbean, including three in Jamaica, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic.
  • Lt. Col. Mark Withee and the 'Hurricane Hunters' from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron collected weather data by flying through the storm.
