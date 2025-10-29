Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hurricane Melissa slams into Cuba amid warning of ‘life-threatening storm surge’

Reuters
Hurricane Melissa has now reached Cuba
Hurricane Melissa has now reached Cuba (REUTERS)
  • Hurricane Melissa has made landfall in Cuba early on Wednesday with sustained winds of 120 mph, following its devastating impact on Jamaica.
  • The storm was the strongest ever recorded to hit Jamaica, striking with winds of up to 185 mph.
  • Around 735,000 people were evacuated from their homes in eastern Cuba, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel warning of significant damage.
  • In southwestern Jamaica, the parish of St. Elizabeth was left 'underwater', and over 500,000 residents were without power.
  • Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness reported extensive damage to hospitals, residential and commercial properties, and road infrastructure, anticipating potential loss of life despite no confirmed deaths.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in