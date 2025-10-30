Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emergency charters to help as many as 8,000 Britons in Jamaica

Drone footage shows scale of Hurricane Melissa’s destruction on Jamaican fishing village
  • The UK government is arranging emergency charter flights to evacuate an estimated 8,000 British tourists stranded in Jamaica due to Hurricane Melissa.
  • The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is coordinating with travel companies and commercial airlines to restore flights, urging British nationals to register for updates.
  • Two specialist rapid deployment teams and the Royal Navy vessel HMS Trent have been dispatched to Jamaica to provide consular assistance and support the evacuation efforts.
  • The UK has pledged £2.5 million in emergency humanitarian funding to Jamaica, which will supply essential items such as shelter kits, water filters, and blankets.
  • Hurricane Melissa, initially a Category 5 storm with 185mph winds, caused significant damage in Jamaica, particularly in western tourist areas, and has since weakened to a Category 3 after hitting Cuba.
