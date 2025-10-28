Warning for Brits as Hurricane Melissa becomes Jamaica’s strongest-ever storm
- British nationals in Jamaica have been urged by the Foreign Office to register their presence as Hurricane Melissa, the island’s strongest storm on record, approaches.
- The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has set up a crisis centre for 24-hour consular assistance, and the Royal Navy ship HMS Trent is on standby in the region.
- Hurricane Melissa is forecast to hit Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, the most powerful for the island since record-keeping began 174 years ago.
- The storm is expected to cause catastrophic flash floods and landslides, with predictions of up to 700mm of rain, four-metre waves, and 135mph winds.
- Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has offered UK support and solidarity to Jamaica, advising British nationals to follow FCDO travel advice and instructions from the Jamaican government.