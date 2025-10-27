Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

Hurricane Melissa seen in satellite images moving dangerously over Caribbean Sea

  • Hurricane Melissa is currently moving over the Caribbean Sea, with Jamaica bracing for what could be a historic Category 5 storm.
  • The island is forecast to experience up to 76 centimetres of rain and 160mph winds upon landfall on Tuesday, 28 October.
  • The US National Hurricane Centre has warned of catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides.
  • At least four fatalities have been reported, with three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic, and one person remains missing.
  • Watch the video in full above.
