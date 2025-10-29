Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Where is ‘storm of the century’ Hurricane Melissa moving next?

The hurricane made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday before moving onto Cuba
The hurricane made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday before moving onto Cuba (NOAA)
  • Hurricane Melissa, dubbed the "storm of the century" and one of the most powerful in Atlantic history, made landfall in eastern Cuba with 120mph winds after causing devastation in Jamaica.
  • The slow-moving hurricane has wrought widespread destruction across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with warnings of life-threatening storm surges, flash flooding and landslides.
  • It is expected to crawl across Cuba with destructive winds and torrential rainfall before passing over to Bermuda and the Bahamas.
  • At least seven people have died across Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with one person still missing, and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness anticipates further fatalities.
  • Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel ordered mass evacuations, displacing at least 735,000 people, while the Bahamas also issued evacuation orders for residents in its southern regions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in