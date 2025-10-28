Trump’s military campaign in Caribbean may clash with hurricane relief efforts as Melissa hits Jamaica
- Eight U.S. Navy warships, carrying approximately 6,000 troops, are currently deployed in the Caribbean for an anti-drug trafficking operation.
- Hurricane Melissa, a powerful Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds, has made landfall in Jamaica, posing an “extremely dangerous” and life-threatening situation.
- Many of the personnel aboard these warships are trained for natural disaster response and could provide humanitarian assistance to Jamaica.
- Concerns have been raised about the U.S. administration's potential humanitarian response, given previous cuts to foreign aid and criticism over past hurricane responses.
- While emergency relief supplies are prepared, a decision on deploying additional military capabilities for disaster relief will only be made once a specific need is identified.