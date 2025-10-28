Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s military campaign in Caribbean may clash with hurricane relief efforts as Melissa hits Jamaica

Powerful animation shows how Hurricane Melissa strengthened in 24 hours
  • Eight U.S. Navy warships, carrying approximately 6,000 troops, are currently deployed in the Caribbean for an anti-drug trafficking operation.
  • Hurricane Melissa, a powerful Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds, has made landfall in Jamaica, posing an “extremely dangerous” and life-threatening situation.
  • Many of the personnel aboard these warships are trained for natural disaster response and could provide humanitarian assistance to Jamaica.
  • Concerns have been raised about the U.S. administration's potential humanitarian response, given previous cuts to foreign aid and criticism over past hurricane responses.
  • While emergency relief supplies are prepared, a decision on deploying additional military capabilities for disaster relief will only be made once a specific need is identified.
