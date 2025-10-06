Flooding risk as Hurricane Priscilla hits Mexico
- Hurricane Priscilla is currently lashing Western Mexico, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and rough surf to coastal areas and the Baja California peninsula.
- A tropical storm watch has been issued for Baja California Sur, from Cabo San Lucas to Santa Fe, due to Priscilla's proximity.
- The hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 85mph (140kph), is expected to bring up to six inches of rain to parts of southwestern Mexico, posing a flash flooding risk.
- Forecasters predict Priscilla will intensify to a Category 2 hurricane and approach major hurricane status over the coming days, with life-threatening surf and rip currents already affecting the coast.
- Separately, Tropical Storm Octave is weakening far off the coast, about 885 miles west-southwest of Baja California, with no watches or warnings in effect and no hazards affecting land.