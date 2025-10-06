Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

Flooding risk as Hurricane Priscilla hits Mexico

Priscilla forms in the eastern Pacific off Mexico
Priscilla forms in the eastern Pacific off Mexico (NOAA)
  • Hurricane Priscilla is currently lashing Western Mexico, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and rough surf to coastal areas and the Baja California peninsula.
  • A tropical storm watch has been issued for Baja California Sur, from Cabo San Lucas to Santa Fe, due to Priscilla's proximity.
  • The hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 85mph (140kph), is expected to bring up to six inches of rain to parts of southwestern Mexico, posing a flash flooding risk.
  • Forecasters predict Priscilla will intensify to a Category 2 hurricane and approach major hurricane status over the coming days, with life-threatening surf and rip currents already affecting the coast.
  • Separately, Tropical Storm Octave is weakening far off the coast, about 885 miles west-southwest of Baja California, with no watches or warnings in effect and no hazards affecting land.
In full

