Website targeting ICE agents hit by cyberattack
- A website called ICE List, which aims to leak personal information of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol officers, reportedly suffered a cyberattack.
- Founder Dominick Skinner believes the “sophisticated” Direct Denial of Service attack, which overwhelmed the site with traffic, may have originated in Russia.
- The attack happened after reports that Skinner intended to publish a dataset of approximately 4,500 immigration personnel, obtained from a Department of Homeland Security whistleblower.
- The dataset contains names, email addresses, phone numbers and job titles, with Skinner planning to make most of this information public.
- The Department of Homeland Security has condemned the website, labelling it “disgusting doxxing” that endangers officers and their families, and has pledged to prosecute those responsible.