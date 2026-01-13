Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Will the ICE agent who shot Renee Good be charged?

AOC blasts JD Vance for his defense of the ICE agent who killed Renee Good
  • An ICE agent who fatally shot unarmed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis is reportedly "increasingly unlikely" to face criminal charges.
  • Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was killed while observing federal agents during a surge of ICE activity in the city.
  • Federal investigators are now examining potential links between Good and activist groups protesting the Trump administration's immigration policies.
  • The Trump administration has defended the agent's actions, with figures like JD Vance and Kristi Noem accusing Good of "domestic terrorism" and attempting to run over officers.
  • Good's family has called for justice and accountability, while Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar criticised the administration for making claims before the investigation concluded.
