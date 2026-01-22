Federal officer fires gun after suspect rams immigration agents
- A federal officer discharged a weapon near a school in South Los Angeles during an immigration operation.
- The incident occurred when William Eduardo Moran Carballo, an undocumented immigrant ordered for deportation in 2019, allegedly rammed agents with his car to evade arrest.
- Moran Carballo, described by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a “violent criminal illegal alien” involved in human smuggling, was not hit by the gunfire but was apprehended.
- A Customs and Border Protection officer sustained injuries during the confrontation.
- Tensions between federal agents and residents of the cities targeted in President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown have escalated following recent shootings involving DHS officers.