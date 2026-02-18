Woman deported to Africa by ICE in ‘grave danger’ of being killed
- A Congolese asylum seeker, identified as “Jane Doe,” was secretly deported by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to an unknown African nation last week, despite previously being granted permission to remain in the US.
- Her life is considered to be in “grave danger“ as her abusive husband, a powerful politician who allegedly had her father shot dead, is actively pursuing her across continents.
- Doe's attorneys filed an emergency motion in federal court on Monday, demanding her immediate return to the U.S., arguing that her removal was unlawful and violated her Fifth Amendment right to due process.
- ICE allegedly failed to notify Doe's legal team of her removal, placing her on a flight destined for multiple African countries without specifying her final destination.
- The incident highlights a controversial ICE policy, stemming from a Supreme Court decision, allowing deportations to third countries where individuals have no connections, often with minimal or no notice to their legal counsel.
