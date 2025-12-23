DHS releases AI video of a Santa Claus as an ICE agent making arrests
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has released an AI-generated Christmas advert featuring Santa Claus as an ICE agent.
- The video depicts Santa, in a bulletproof vest and carrying weapons, detaining migrants and escorting them onto a plane for deportation.
- Undocumented immigrants are encouraged to self-deport using the CBP One app to 'avoid Santa’s naughty list', with an incentive of $3,000 and a free flight home.
- This campaign, titled “YOU’RE GOING HO HO HOME,” is part of broader Department of Homeland Security efforts to promote voluntary deportations.
- It follows previous holiday-themed adverts, including images of immigration agents with festive decorations and a GIF of President Donald Trump on Santa’s sleigh, all promoting deportation efforts.