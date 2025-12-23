Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

DHS releases AI video of a Santa Claus as an ICE agent making arrests

Trump administration posts AI-generated 'ICE Santa' arresting migrants
  • U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has released an AI-generated Christmas advert featuring Santa Claus as an ICE agent.
  • The video depicts Santa, in a bulletproof vest and carrying weapons, detaining migrants and escorting them onto a plane for deportation.
  • Undocumented immigrants are encouraged to self-deport using the CBP One app to 'avoid Santa’s naughty list', with an incentive of $3,000 and a free flight home.
  • This campaign, titled “YOU’RE GOING HO HO HOME,” is part of broader Department of Homeland Security efforts to promote voluntary deportations.
  • It follows previous holiday-themed adverts, including images of immigration agents with festive decorations and a GIF of President Donald Trump on Santa’s sleigh, all promoting deportation efforts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in