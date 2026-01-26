Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Federal judge set to consider legality of Trump’s ICE crackdown

ICE says 3,400 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in major enforcement operation
  • A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments concerning an ongoing immigration crackdown in Minnesota, following the fatal shooting of nurse Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol agent.
  • Minnesota officials previously sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) over 'Operation Metro Surge,' which they have labelled unlawful, seeking a reduction in federal agents.
  • This initial lawsuit was filed after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on 7 January, with Pretti's death adding further urgency to the legal challenge.
  • The Justice Department has dismissed Minnesota's lawsuit as 'legally frivolous' and requested that the judge deny their request.
  • In a separate legal action, Minnesota officials sued DHS over the investigation into Pretti's shooting, alleging federal authorities took exclusive possession of evidence and blocked state officials, prompting a judge to issue a temporary restraining order to preserve evidence.
