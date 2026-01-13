Dems allege Trump admin is ‘courting’ Jan. 6 rioters for ICE employment
- House Democrats are investigating whether Homeland Security has hired individuals involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
- Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, has requested hiring records and information on pardons from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi.
- Raskin alleges Homeland Security is 'courting' pardoned rioters with recruitment campaigns using 'white nationalist dog whistles' and a 'relaxed vetting process'.
- The investigation follows reports that the administration has already hired individuals connected to January 6, including Jared Wise at the Justice Department and Ed Martin as a pardon attorney.
- Democrats are also scrutinising a significant increase in funding for ICE and a hiring spree aimed at doubling its workforce, raising concerns about potential abuse and the need for adequate safeguards.