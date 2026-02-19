Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The $70 million luxury jet ICE says it needs for immigration crackdown

Kristi Noem says she will ensure the 'right people' vote in midterms and elect 'the right leaders'
  • Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking approval to purchase a luxurious $70 million Boeing 737 Max 8 jet, which includes a bedroom, showers, a kitchen, and a bar.
  • The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claims the jet, initially leased, is intended for deportations and travel by Cabinet members, despite its luxury features.
  • While the jet can accommodate 18 passengers, a bedroom is being converted for seating to meet deportation demands, as typical flights carry 50-100 detainees.
  • DHS justifies the purchase by stating the jet will save taxpayers money, flying 40 per cent cheaper than military aircraft used for deportation flights.
  • The proposed acquisition follows previous scrutiny of DHS Secretary Noem's spending, including $172 million on private jets purchased in October amid a government shutdown and significant taxpayer-funded expenses in her former role as South Dakota governor.
