The $70 million luxury jet ICE says it needs for immigration crackdown
- Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking approval to purchase a luxurious $70 million Boeing 737 Max 8 jet, which includes a bedroom, showers, a kitchen, and a bar.
- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claims the jet, initially leased, is intended for deportations and travel by Cabinet members, despite its luxury features.
- While the jet can accommodate 18 passengers, a bedroom is being converted for seating to meet deportation demands, as typical flights carry 50-100 detainees.
- DHS justifies the purchase by stating the jet will save taxpayers money, flying 40 per cent cheaper than military aircraft used for deportation flights.
- The proposed acquisition follows previous scrutiny of DHS Secretary Noem's spending, including $172 million on private jets purchased in October amid a government shutdown and significant taxpayer-funded expenses in her former role as South Dakota governor.
