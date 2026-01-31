Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Judge orders ICE to release young boy whose detention sparked global outrage

Related: Lawmakers demand release of Liam Conejo Ramos
  • A federal judge has ordered the release of a five-year-old boy and his father, who were detained by federal immigration officers from their Minneapolis driveway and sent to a Texas detention center.
  • District Judge Fred Biery delivered a scathing assessment of the administration's mass deportation campaign, labelling it “ill-conceived and incompetently implemented” and accusing it of “traumatizing children.”
  • The boy, Liam Conejo Ramos, and his asylum-seeking father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, were taken into custody last week.
  • A photo of Liam wearing a blue bunny hat and being detained went viral, sparking global outrage.
  • Judge Biery's three-page order quoted the Fourth Amendment, the Declaration of Independence, and Bible verses; it mandates the release of Liam and his father by 3 February.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in