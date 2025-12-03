Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Church uses Nativity display to protest ICE deportations

Arrests made in New York after protesters appear to foil ICE raid with barricade of bodies and garbage bags
  • A Roman Catholic church in Dedham, Massachusetts, displayed an "ICE was here" sign in its Nativity scene, replacing the traditional figures of Mary, Joseph, and Baby Jesus.
  • The protest, conceived by Rev. Stephen Josoma, included a second sign directing people to the LUCE Immigration Justice Network if they saw ICE.
  • The action was a protest against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, which has seen large-scale deportations and operations in major US cities, including Boston.
  • The display elicited mixed reactions, with some parishioners expressing support while C.J. Doyle of the Catholic Action League of Massachusetts criticized it as "divisive" and disrespectful.
  • St. Susanna Parish has a history of using its Nativity scene for protest, including a 2018 display featuring baby Jesus in a cage to highlight family separation during the administration's first term.
In full

