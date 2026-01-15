Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Protests erupt after federal agent shoots immigrant in leg

Related: Stephen Miller tells ICE officers they have 'federal immunity' while performing duties
  • A federal agent shot a Venezuelan immigrant in the leg during a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis, following an alleged struggle and assault involving two other individuals.
  • The Department of Homeland Security said that the agent fired a "defensive shot" after being attacked with a snow shovel and broom handle, fearing for his life and safety.
  • The incident occurred one week after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, which has sparked widespread outrage and protests across the country.
  • The immigrant and the arresting agent are both receiving hospital treatment, while the two other people involved in the alleged assault are in custody.
  • Protesters quickly gathered near the scene, and authorities reportedly used flash-bang grenades and tear gas to disperse demonstrators.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in