Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former ICE officer pleads guilty to abusing detainee at processing center

Trump administration posts AI-generated 'ICE Santa' arresting migrants
  • A former detention officer, David Courvelle, 56, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a Nicaraguan woman detainee at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center.
  • Courvelle engaged in sexual contact with the woman on multiple occasions between May and July, smuggling gifts and arranging lookouts to avoid detection.
  • He resigned a few weeks after being caught with the detainee; he initially denied the relationship when interviewed by investigators.
  • Courvelle faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, with his sentencing scheduled for April 10.
  • This case emerges amidst a surge in reports of abuse and neglect within US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, many of which are run by private contractors.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in