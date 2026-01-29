ICE officers given new orders in Minnesota on engaging with protesters
- ICE officers in Minnesota have received new guidance, instructing them to focus on arresting migrants with criminal records.
- The updated directive specifies that all targets must have a 'criminal nexus' and allows for arrests based on criminal history, not solely convictions.
- ICE officers have also been ordered not to engage with protesters or 'agitators' in Minnesota, marking a departure from previous chaotic clashes.
- This shift in policy follows the deaths of two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, during confrontations with federal law enforcement in Minneapolis.
- The administration's change in approach was reportedly influenced by negative public perception, leading to personnel changes and an acknowledgement that “certain improvements could and should be made.”
