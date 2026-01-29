Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ICE officers given new orders in Minnesota on engaging with protesters

Tom Homan says 'no agency is perfect' as he does damage control in Minneapolis
  • ICE officers in Minnesota have received new guidance, instructing them to focus on arresting migrants with criminal records.
  • The updated directive specifies that all targets must have a 'criminal nexus' and allows for arrests based on criminal history, not solely convictions.
  • ICE officers have also been ordered not to engage with protesters or 'agitators' in Minnesota, marking a departure from previous chaotic clashes.
  • This shift in policy follows the deaths of two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, during confrontations with federal law enforcement in Minneapolis.
  • The administration's change in approach was reportedly influenced by negative public perception, leading to personnel changes and an acknowledgement that “certain improvements could and should be made.”
