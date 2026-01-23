2-year-old detained by ICE after officers smashed her dad’s car window
- A two-year-old girl and her father were detained by immigration officers in Minneapolis after agents reportedly broke the car window of the father's vehicle.
- This incident is part of a wider surge in federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, which has seen at least five children, including a five-year-old boy, swept up in Donald Trump's mass deportation campaign.
- Columbia Heights Public Schools reported that at least four of its students were detained by immigration officers within the last week, including a 10-year-old taken on her way to school.
- Homeland Security stated the two-year-old's father was stopped for erratic driving and refused commands, and the child's mother reportedly declined custody, leading to the child being reunited with her father in an immigration detention facility.
- Recent enforcement operations have caused significant disruption and trauma in communities and schools across the country, which have reported declining attendance and alarm among teachers and staff.