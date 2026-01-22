School officials demand ICE body cam footage after ‘wonderful’ five‑year‑old detained
- School officials in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, have spoken out after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained a five-year-old student, Liam Ramos, and his father.
- At least four students from the district, including Liam, have been taken by ICE officers in recent weeks, prompting school officials to call for the release of body camera footage.
- Liam's family attorney claims the five-year-old and his father entered the U.S. lawfully via the CBP One app, while the Department of Homeland Security states the father entered illegally and that a child was not targeted.
- Superintendent Zena Stenvik and school board chair Mary Granlund expressed that the ICE activity is “inducing trauma” and has “shaken” the community's sense of safety.
- Liam Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, are currently being held together at an ICE facility in Dilley, Texas.