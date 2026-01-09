Can ICE agents shoot at moving cars?
- An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother, in her car in Minneapolis, sparking renewed debate over law enforcement's use of force.
- The incident has highlighted inconsistencies in policies regarding shooting at moving vehicles, with ICE's policy lacking clear instructions for officers to move out of the way, unlike the Department of Justice's guidelines.
- Despite a 2022 executive order requiring federal agencies like ICE to adopt use-of-force policies equivalent to or exceeding the Department of Justice's, the provision to step out of the path of moving vehicles was not included in ICE's policy.
- Many police departments in the US have adopted policies prohibiting shooting at moving vehicles, a practice shown to reduce police killings without increasing danger to officers, as exemplified by the New York City Police Department.
- The shooting underscores a persistent gap between law enforcement policies and best practices for protecting life, with historical examples like the 'fleeing felon rule' demonstrating that clear bans on questionable tactics can save lives and improve accountability.