ICE officer ‘recklessly’ shot driver in Minneapolis, mayor says

The mayor called on community members to remain peaceful, warning that the White House would use any violence from protesters to justify more military-style force in the city
  • Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has accused an ICE officer of “recklessly using power” in a fatal shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday.
  • The woman was shot in the head inside her car after authorities say she used her vehicle to block agents during a large-scale deportation operation.
  • The Department of Homeland Security claimed the officer fired “defensive shots” as the woman tried to run over officers, labelling it “an act of domestic terrorism.”
  • “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly – that is bulls***,” Mayor Frey said during a press conference. “This was an agent recklessly using power, resulting in somebody dying.”
  • Protests have broken out as unverified online videos appeared to show the woman struggling to navigate her vehicle slowly before the officer fired multiple shots, leading to her crashing into a telephone pole.
