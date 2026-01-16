Sky correspondent left choking after being hit by teargas during ICE protest in Minneapolis
- Sky News correspondent Martha Kelner was teargassed whilst reporting from an ICE protest in Minneapolis.
- The incident occurred outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, a local branch of the US Department of Homeland Security.
- Kelner struggled to speak and coughed due to the teargas, noting its impact on everyone at the scene.
- There have been numerous protests in the Twin Cities following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good.
- Further unrest was caused by the shooting of a Venezuelan immigrant in the leg on Wednesday, 14 January.