Sky correspondent left choking after being hit by teargas during ICE protest in Minneapolis

Sky correspondent caught in tear gas at ICE protest in Minneapolis
  • Sky News correspondent Martha Kelner was teargassed whilst reporting from an ICE protest in Minneapolis.
  • The incident occurred outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, a local branch of the US Department of Homeland Security.
  • Kelner struggled to speak and coughed due to the teargas, noting its impact on everyone at the scene.
  • There have been numerous protests in the Twin Cities following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good.
  • Further unrest was caused by the shooting of a Venezuelan immigrant in the leg on Wednesday, 14 January.
