ICE shooting victim’s final words revealed in new cellphone footage
- Newly-released video reveals ICE shooting victim Renee Good’s apparent final words before she was shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.
- The footage from the ICE agent’s phone, obtained by Minnesota’s Alpha News, shows him getting out of his vehicle and circling Good’s car while being heckled by a protester.
- The agent, Jonathan Ross, speaks briefly with Good, who tells him “that’s fine dude, I’m not mad.” Ross then approaches the front of Good’s SUV as she tries to drive off and the video cuts away as he draws his gun and fires three times.
- An officer is heard on the video exclaiming “f*** b****,” as Good’s SUV car crashes into a pole. Good died from a gunshot wound to the head.
- Trump officials, including Vice President JD Vance, reposted the newly-emerged footage, insisting it proves Good tried to hit the agent with her car, a claim that has been disputed by local officials and others outraged over the killing.