Tourists ponder cancelling US trips after ICE killing
- An online poll on X (formerly Twitter) of 12,000 respondents found that 80 per cent would not travel to the United States.
- The survey was prompted by a killing by ICE in Minneapolis and comments from President Donald Trump about foreign troops staying “a little off the front lines”.
- Over half of those opting not to travel cited recent political events, while others expressed concerns about personal safety, social media checks, or a general lack of interest.
- Some people with pre-booked, non-refundable flights said they are considering cancelling their trips due to their reluctance to visit.
- Conversely, 11 per cent of respondents indicated they would still be happy to travel to the US.