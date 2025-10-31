ICE accidentally deports former Trump employee after he was put on wrong plane
- Alejandro Juarez, a 39-year-old father of two, was mistakenly deported to Mexico by ICE after being put on the wrong plane.
- Juarez, who previously worked at a golf club associated with Trump, was not given the opportunity to contest his deportation before an immigration judge, a legal entitlement for detainees.
- He was arrested on 15 September after a check-in appointment and held for four days before being flown to Texas, near the border, instead of an Arizona detention centre.
- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has acknowledged the error, with arrangements now being made for Juarez's return to the US, where he will remain in ICE detention.
- His lawyer, Anibal Romero, described the mishap as 'careless' and suggested it was due to ICE agents being overstretched by extreme targets.