ICE accidentally deports former Trump employee after he was put on wrong plane

President Donald Trump’s mass deportation effort has led to protests
President Donald Trump’s mass deportation effort has led to protests (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • Alejandro Juarez, a 39-year-old father of two, was mistakenly deported to Mexico by ICE after being put on the wrong plane.
  • Juarez, who previously worked at a golf club associated with Trump, was not given the opportunity to contest his deportation before an immigration judge, a legal entitlement for detainees.
  • He was arrested on 15 September after a check-in appointment and held for four days before being flown to Texas, near the border, instead of an Arizona detention centre.
  • The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has acknowledged the error, with arrangements now being made for Juarez's return to the US, where he will remain in ICE detention.
  • His lawyer, Anibal Romero, described the mishap as 'careless' and suggested it was due to ICE agents being overstretched by extreme targets.
