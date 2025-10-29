Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

IDF claims footage shows Hamas staging recovery of hostage body

IDF drone video claims to show Hamas staging recovery of hostage body
  • The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released drone footage claiming Hamas staged the recovery of an Israeli hostage's body.
  • The IDF alleges the video shows a corpse being moved from a building, buried and then presented to a Red Cross representative as a new discovery.
  • The Red Cross condemned the alleged act as “unacceptable”, stating they were not aware that a body had been placed at the site before their arrival.
  • The footage, published on Tuesday (28 October), has not been independently verified.
  • Hamas has not commented on the footage, but is expected to return all remains under a US-brokered ceasefire.

