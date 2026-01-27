Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Idris Elba fined for speeding offence just weeks after knighthood

Idris Elba has been fined for speeding on his scooter
Idris Elba has been fined for speeding on his scooter (Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)
  • Sir Idris Elba has been convicted and fined for exceeding the speed limit on his BMW moped in central London.
  • The acclaimed actor, who was knighted in the New Year honours list, was caught travelling at 28mph in a 20mph zone on Chelsea Embankment last June.
  • He received a £147 fine, three penalty points on his licence, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £59 victim surcharge.
  • Elba admitted to being the rider but contended he never received a fixed penalty notice, which would have allowed him to resolve the matter out of court.
  • His lawyers stated he would have accepted the fixed penalty, and the prosecution was handled through a private Single Justice Procedure at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
