Pair in critical condition after man strikes car into several people
- A 35-year-old man was arrested after deliberately striking several people with his car in a 35-minute rampage on the French holiday island of Ile d’Oleron.
- Two people are in a critical condition following the incident, which saw five individuals hit, with earlier reports indicating up to 10 injured in total.
- The suspect, known for multiple past offences, attempted to set fire to his vehicle, which contained gas cylinders, and was tasered by police.
- Upon arrest, the man reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar", but the motive remains unconfirmed, and the incident is not currently being treated as a terror attack.
- The suspect is not on France's radicalisation prevention list but is reported to have recently become radicalised, alongside a history of drug and alcohol abuse.