Two seriously injured after car driven into pedestrians on French holiday island
- A driver has rammed into a crowd of pedestrians and cyclists on the French island of Ile d'Oleron, injuring ten people - two of which are in intensive care.
- The 35-year-old suspect was arrested and an attempted murder investigation has been launched following the incident on Wednesday morning.
- Upon arrest, the man reportedly shouted "Allah Akbar", though authorities state the motive is not yet confirmed and the anti-terrorism prosecutor is not currently involved.
- The suspect, known for drug and alcohol consumption, reportedly attempted to set his vehicle alight with gas cylinders inside, a detail currently being verified.
- Interior Minister Laurent Nunez is travelling to the scene, while victims have been airlifted to hospital and psychological support has been established.