Ilhan Omar blasts claim she staged syringe attack as suspect is charged
- The man accused of attacking Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall in Minneapolis has been charged with forcibly assaulting, opposing, impeding and intimidating Omar.
- Anthony Kazmierczak lunged at Omar and squirted her with a syringe filled with apple cider vinegar, which stained her clothes and may have reached her face and eye, according to an FBI affidavit.
- Kazmierczak had a history of threatening statements against Omar, including a comment that “somebody should kill that b****,” according to the court documents.
- Omar has faced claims she staged the attack, including from President Donald Trump who told ABC News that Omar “probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”
- Replying to a post on X accusing her of staging the attack, Omar wrote Thursday, “I didn’t do any of those things because I fear losing my dignity more than I fear losing my life. Something you coward losers will never understand. So f*** off.”
