Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reality TV stars plead guilty to illegal Instagram trading promotions

(PA)
  • Seven reality stars and influencers, including Lauren Goodger and Scott Timlin, have pleaded guilty to the illegal promotion of foreign exchange (FX) trading on Instagram.
  • The individuals acted as 'finfluencers', urging their followers to sign up for FX trading tips accounts despite lacking qualifications or authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
  • The landmark criminal prosecution was launched by the FCA in summer 2024, with guilty pleas entered by various stars between October 2024 and this year at Southwark Crown Court.
  • The court heard that the stars were paid for posts advertising 'amazing deals' and 'consistent profits', with one victim losing £150 after being persuaded by Lauren Goodger's posts.
  • Sentences included Lauren Goodger receiving a £3,750 fine and £5,778.18 in costs, while Eva Zapico received an absolute discharge and Rebecca Gormley a conditional discharge.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in